Officials say three people have been displaced after a house fire in Waterloo on Monday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., regional police tweeted that emergency services responded to the scene near Spinnaker Crescent and Chesapeake Drive following reports of a “large residential fire.”

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Officials originally estimated the damage at $400,000, but on Tuesday morning fire officials said the estimate had risen to $700,000.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but officials say that it is not considered suspicious.

"I did a walk around just to see what I'm dealing with and (Wednesday) I'll be able to better determine what happened," investigator Yvan Guerian said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has sent two investigators to the scene. The preliminary inspection was done on Tuesday. However, they said they won't be able to get inside until Wednesday due to structural concerns.

"There's some structural issues with the building, so we're going to need to call in assistance with heavy equipment to help us out, make the place safe," Guerian said.

Neighbours are organizing online to help the family and recover what they lost in the blaze.

