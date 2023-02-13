Waterloo households expected to pay an average of $76 more in 2023 property taxes

City of Waterloo residents will see a 5.4 per cent tax increase in 2023 after the budget was approved by council after a marathon meeting Monday evening.

An average Waterloo household will pay $1,478 annually, which represents an increase of an average of $76 per household, per year, in property taxes.

That’s not far off from the proposed budget, when staff proposed a 5.3 per cent property tax increase back in December.

There’s also a hike in utility rates for Waterloo residents. The city approved a 5.1 per cent increase in utility rates which is an average cost of $59.04 per household.

Also approved in the budget: the expansion of Alexandra Park, a program to support equity and anti-racism initiatives, an affordable housing strategy, and funds allocated for road resurfacing, bike lanes, and trails beside the former Waterloo Inn.

The plan includes a $7.6 million increase to the city's operating budget to cover areas like parks and recreation and snow removal.

Council also approved $433,000 for an affordable housing strategy.