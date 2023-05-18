Waterloo intersection reopens after collision involving pedestrian

Waterloo regional police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision which prompted a road closure in Waterloo on Thursday evening.

In a tweet posted just before 10 p.m., police said the crash occurred on Erb Street West at Ira Needles Boulevard.

Roads in the area were closed Thursday night and Grand River Transit put an emergency detour in place. Friday morning around 8:15 a.m., police tweeted an update that the roadways had reopened.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash but police said the investigation is ongoing.