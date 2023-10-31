Waterloo joins Kitchener and Guelph in supporting fourplex construction

Waterloo city councillors are joining those in Kitchener and Guelph to support the construction of fourplexes on residential lots.

Council unanimously supported a motion during a Monday night meeting that directs staff to amend a by-law to allow four units in low density residential zones.

Up to four residential units would be allowed on a lot without the need for separate zoning bylaw amendments, thus speeding up the construction process.

Staff is expected to report back to council on the amendment in the first quarter of next year.

Earlier in the month, both Kitchener and Guelph councils asked staff to draft similar amendments.