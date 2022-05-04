Waterloo man, 23, killed in crash near Walkerton

A 23-year-old man from Waterloo region is dead after in a single vehicle collision near Walkerton.

In news release, OPP said they received a report of a collision along Concession 2 in Greenock Township at 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Police, Walkerton Fire Department and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived at the scene and found that a pickup truck had left the roadway and come to rest in the Teeswater River.

Garrett Rickert, 23, of Waterloo region was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.