A Waterloo man has been arrested after a string of break-ins at apartment buildings.

Police say the break-ins all happened at apartments in the area of Phillip Street in Waterloo between Jan. 10 and 19. The suspect was able to get into the buildings and went into unlocked apartments, stealing electronics and bikes.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and charged with five counts of break-and-enter. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police say people should always keep their doors locked, even when they are home.