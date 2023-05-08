iHeartRadio

Waterloo man arrested after donation box set on fire, money stolen: WRPS


A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say a 35-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged after a donation box was set on fire and money was stolen.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday around 9 a.m. at a business at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.

Police said the fire was put out with minimal damage, and no injuries were reported.

The man was charged with arson and theft under $5,000.

