Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbows
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.
In a media release, Waterloo regional police said officers executed a search warrant in the area of Milford Avenue and Tamarack Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Police seized a loaded handgun, a 22 cal. rifle, Tasers, a ballistic vest, replica firearms, crossbows and edged weapons.
The 34-year-old Waterloo man is charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
- Careless use of a firearm (two counts)
- Possession contrary to prohibition order (six counts)
- Police said the investigation is ongoing.
