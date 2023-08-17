Waterloo man charged with impaired operation after boat catches on fire, sinks in Hamilton harbour

A 28-year-old Waterloo man is facing a charge of operating a vessel while impaired after a boat caught fire and sank in Hamilton Harbour, according to Hamilton police.

Police said officers were dispatched on Wednesday around 8 p.m. to 47 Discovery Drive for a marine call where a 39-foot Bayliner was reported to be on fire and sinking.

The boat had hit the pier when returning to the marina, police said.

Police observed signs of intoxication by the operator and arrested the man.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, please contact Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.