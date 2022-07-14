Waterloo man charged with possession, making child pornography available

Waterloo regional police said they arrested a 31-year-old man from Waterloo.

Police charged the man with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.

Police said they began an investigation this month after receiving reports from the National Child Exploitation Centre regarding an individual possessing and making child pornography available to others.

Following the investigation, police conducted a search warrant at a residence in Waterloo on July 14.