Waterloo man charged with sexual assault, strangulation: WRPS
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A 29-year-old man is facing strangulation and sexual assault charges after a Sunday night incident in Waterloo.
Regional police were called to the area of Spruce Street and Hickory Street West for reports of a sexual assault.
They say a woman fled an apartment after being sexually assaulted and had several people come to her aid.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A Waterloo man was found inside the apartment and arrested.
