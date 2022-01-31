Waterloo man charged with sexual assault, strangulation: WRPS

A 29-year-old man is facing strangulation and sexual assault charges after a Sunday night incident in Waterloo.

Regional police were called to the area of Spruce Street and Hickory Street West for reports of a sexual assault.

They say a woman fled an apartment after being sexually assaulted and had several people come to her aid.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Waterloo man was found inside the apartment and arrested.