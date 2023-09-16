Waterloo man facing 11 drug-related charges following altercation investigation

Waterloo regional police laid 11 drug-related charges Wednesday after being called to an altercation in Waterloo.

Police say they responded to the area of Columbia Street West and Albert Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

According to the person who made the report, two males assaulted him and stole his property. There were no physical injuries reported from the altercation.

Police say they found the two suspects matching the description and one of the men was arrested.

Police seized Canadian currency and drugs, including suspected purple fentanyl, cocaine and a large quantity of pills.

A 39-year-old man from Waterloo was charged with 11 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.