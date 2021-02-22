Waterloo regional police say a 20-year-old man from Waterloo is facing child pornography charges after he allegedly shared intimate images online.

Police say the victim's parents reported the incident on Dec. 8, 2020. They'd discovered intimate images and videos had been shared on the internet.

Officials say they were able to get warrants to search the victim's and suspect's phones.

The accused was charged on Feb. 19 with unauthorized use of a computer, publishing intimate images without consent, extortion and uttering threats.

Police say the accused was known to the victim and the incidents occurred between January 2018 and December 2020.

He was held for a bail hearing.