A Waterloo man is using TikTok to post about money he's hidden for people to find around Waterloo Region.

Juwon Thomas said it's his way to help those who may be struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he's been doing it since the summer, tucking cash away in hidden places and giving clues to people about where to find it.

"If you know the area, there's $100 for you to find," he said in one of the videos.

He started out hiding small sums, usually just $10 at a time, but recently started taking out large amounts of cash.

"I work a lot and I save, and what keeps me going is when I see the smile on people's face. It just brings me joy," he said.

He said he started doling out the cash as a way to stand out while giving back at the same time.

"I just wanted to start doing something different. Because you always see people doing the exact same thing over and over again and it gets old at times."

Sunkanmi Adedoyin is one of the people who has been fortunate to uncover one of Thomas' hidden caches.

"I was like, 'wow, this guy actually hid $250,'" he said.

"I remember I made a TikTok too, I was so excited."

Thomas has also teamed up with Anatolia KW, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth through education.

"Both of our missions correlate because we're looking toward the future of our community and our city," said CEO Ozgur Erkul.

Thomas said he will continue to use TikTok to reach and help people as long as he's able to keep making a meaningful impact.

