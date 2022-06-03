Waterloo man wanted for May 29 shooting incident in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the name and photo of a man who they say is connected to aMay 29 shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood.

Police added Caleb Kuepfer, a 21-year-old from Waterloo, should be considered armed and dangerous.

They're asking the public not to approach him and instead call 911.

At around 9:30 a.m. on May 29, police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area of Park Street and Glasgow Street.

They later determined that there had been an altercation before the shots were fired.

It was believed to be a targeted incident.

Police now say they have grounds to arrest Kuepfer on several charges, including: assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and breach of probation.

He's described as 5-foot-9, approximately 160 pounds, with a medium build and brown hair.

Police say they're releasing Kuepfer's name and photo in the interest of public safety and are asking for help in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.