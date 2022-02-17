Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky not seeking third term

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky will not be seeking a third term as the tech city’s leader during this fall’s municipal election.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Jaworsky said he’s proud of what Waterloo’s city council and CAO Tim Anderson have accomplished in the last eight years.

“I’ve been blessed to work with a great team of elected officials locally, and have bragged that Waterloo has of the best city councils in Canada!” wrote Jaworsky.

Jaworsky highlighted that 2022 alone will see Waterloo open the East Side Library, the new Adult Recreation Centre and a rejuvenated Silver Lake in Waterloo Park.

The 57-year-old added he’s confident the city “will show its economic resilience, thanks to our post-secondary schools, world-renown research institutes, driven entrepreneurs, and strong urban core.”

Jaworky was first elected in 2014, and the former manager at Blackberry brought his business background to his platform.

When re-elected in 2018, Jaworsky won with 71 per cent of the vote.

According to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s website, the next municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Jaworsky said he’s looking forward to working with his wife Jan and her growing e-commerce business, and “taking more time to go walking and cycling on the beautify trails in Waterloo and beyond.”