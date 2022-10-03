Waterloo mayor thanks university students for ‘positive progress’ in open letter on homecoming

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky issued a letter to students to thank those involved in the Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual Homecoming weekend.

On Monday, Jaworsky said the city saw ‘positive progression’ in this years homecoming festivities.

“Despite a rocky start during orientation week with several gatherings and incidents, we saw improvement during Homecoming. Leaders from across the community asked students to socialize and celebrate responsibly and we saw positive progress,” said Jaworsky in the letter.

He went on to thank emergency service responders who worked to ‘contributed to a positive experience.’

“Recommendations were made and we’ve converted them into action, particularly around coordinated communications, operations and advocacy. We still have more work to do as we have still seen large gatherings during orientation week and St. Patrick’s Day, but we’re getting there and with your continued support, I’m hopeful and confident that people will mark special events safely and responsibly. Waterloo is once again showing what’s possible and providing a positive example for other communities across the province,” the letter reads.

The letter comes after noticeable changes in the level of revelers spotted along Ezra Avenue.

In previous years, the gatherings swelled in size to as many as 14,000 people.

Before this year’s homecoming, officials put fencing up around Ezra Avenue, and a heavy show of police was seen.

A member of the EcoHawks, a group of students dedicated to cleaning up after gatherings, said this year seemed a little easier to clean up compared to previous years.

“It’s pretty good so far. We had a lot more last year. So, it’s pretty downsized,” Elizabeth Goguen, a member of the EcoHawks said.