Waterloo mother and son share lottery win

A mother and son duo from Waterloo have claimed a small fortune after hitting an Encore win on a Lotto 6/49 draw.

James and Marie Knowles won $100,000 on May 10, and said they have been playing the lottery together weekly for two years, according to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)

“I felt shocked,” James said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I didn’t believe it at first, but at the same time, I was happy.” “I was so overwhelmed, I can’t explain it,” Marie added.

The pair were walking their dog one day when Marie went into the store to check their ticket.

“I saw all the zeroes on the screen and went out to get James to help me count them,” she said.

James said with the prize money he plans to help his sister and is considering moving closer to Toronto.

He added that the win is a “real blessing.”