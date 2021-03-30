Waterloo MPP questions province on lack of vaccines in region

Catherine Fife is asking the Ford government for answers when it comes to the amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region.

The NDP MPP brought the query to the floor of Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning and says it’s an Ontario government issue.

“This isn’t a supply from the federal government, this is about the province distributing the vaccine equally to all communities,” said Fife. “Can you guarantee today that Waterloo Region will begin to receive its fair share of vaccines, no more no less, just what you promised them?”

On Friday, the region’s top doctor acknowledged the province’s distribution process for COVID-19 vaccines was no equitable.

At the time, Premier Doug Ford blamed the issue on lack of supply from the federal government.

“Vaccines are being distributed equitably across the province, but again, it all goes back to supply,” said Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot said on Tuesday in rebuttal to Fife. “If we don’t have the supply, we can’t give it to any of the 34 health unit regions across the province.”

This comes as Waterloo Region Public Health Unit expands its list of people now eligible for pre-registration of the vaccine to include residents 60-69 years old.