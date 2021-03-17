It's been nearly a year since Waterloo artist JJ Wilde took the rock world by storm.

Her debut album, "Ruthless," is up for a Juno award.

Last year, Wilde broke records by becoming the first woman to hit number one on all three rock charts in Canada for her single "The Rush."

Now, her debut album is nominated for Rock Album of the Year.

"I just started laughing and jumping and screaming," Wilde said. "It's amazing."

She said the album is a personal look into her life.

"It was written over the course of my life where I went through extreme emotional up and downs," Wilde said. "I wanted to convey that."

These days, she performs virtually from her Waterloo home and reflects on the past.

"When we heard her at Maxwell's, we thought this girl is going places," said Jay Taylor, co-owner of Maxwell's and Morty's.

Wilde is a frequent Morty's customer and used to work and perform at Maxwell's.

"There was a weekend or two where she performed and then bartended the next day," Taylor said.

Wilde said it wasn't easy starting in the music scene.

"I would email 30 venues a day just to get one gig that week," she said.

But, she's come a long way since then.

The Junos are scheduled for May 16.

A full list of nominees can be found here.