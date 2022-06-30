Waterloo police arrest man with four separate warrants

After a brief foot pursuit, Waterloo regional police arrested a 25-year-old man from Kitchener who was wanted on four separate warrants.

Police said while patrolling in the Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue area, an officer located the man in possession of a stolen vehicle bearing stolen licence plates.

Upon arresting the man, police said approximately $2,200 worth of suspected methamphetamine was seized.

The man has been charged with: