Waterloo police look for missing 80-year-old man from Cambridge

Waterloo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old Cambridge man.

Nelson Hussey is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and grey hair. Hussey was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the letters “NFLD” printed, a grey jacket, a red and white plaid shirt, grey t-shirt and beige pants.

MISSING CAMBRIDGE MALE: Nelson HUSSEY, white male, 80 yrs, 5’7, slim build, brown eyes, grey hair. Wearing a black “NFLD” baseball cap, a grey jacket, a red & white plaid shirt, a grey T-shirt, & beige pants. HUSSEY has Dementia and is possibly driving a grey Impala, AZBM251.

116 pic.twitter.com/ZAQwHEU22L

Officials say Hussey has dementia and they believe he could be driving a grey Impala with the license plate AZBM 251.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nelson Hussey is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.