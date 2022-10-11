Waterloo police looking for missing 16-year-old

Waterloo regional police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jacob Smith.

Police say he was last seen in the area of Weber Street and University Avenue on Monday. There is concern for his well-being.

Smith is described as white, 5’7, around 150 pounds, with dark hair and an eye brow ring. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and white flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.