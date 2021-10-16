Waterloo police make two arrests in stolen vehicle investigation
Two men have been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in Waterloo.
Police received a suspicious vehicle report in Wellesley Township on Friday and determined a white GMC pickup truck was reported stolen in August.
Around 12 p.m. Friday, while conducting an unrelated investigation, police found the stolen vehicle travelling south on King Street North in Waterloo.
Officers stopped the truck around King Street North and Weber Street North. A 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was arrested, while a 40-year-old male passenger attempted to flee on foot and was later arrested.
The pair were charged with several offences including possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of identity documents and resisting arrest. Both were also wanted on warrants.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
