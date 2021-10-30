iHeartRadio

Waterloo police say missing 14-year-old has been found safe

Waterloo police say 14-year-old Angelica MacDonald has been located (@WRPSToday)

Police say 14-year-old Angelica MacDonald who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon in Waterloo has been found safe.

In a tweet posted at 6:02 p.m., Waterloo regional police confirmed MacDonald had been located and thanked the public for their assistance.

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 30, 2021
