Regional police have shared video of a porch pirate who stole a package from a home in Waterloo last week.

The theft happened in the area of Blythwood Road on Jan. 4 around 4 p.m.

The video shows an unknown man coming to the victim's property and taking a parcel placed the front door. They were driving a red SUV.

Looking to identify and speak with this male in connection to a parcel theft on Blythwood Drive in Waterloo.



Police are looking to identify and speak to the man in the video.

They say people should consider shipping parcels to a neighbour if they won't be home for delivery, or customizing the delivery so they are held for pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.