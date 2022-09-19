Waterloo public health reports two more monkeypox cases
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Waterloo region has increased by two.
The new cases were posted on the Ontario Public Health epidemiological summary during the Sept. 13 update, but Waterloo Region Public Health said the two cases were confirmed before September.
“The two most recent cases are males in their 20 and 40s,” a spokesperson for public health said in an email to CTV News. “High-risk contacts were notified, and post-exposure vaccination was offered."
To date, the Region of Waterloo has confirmed four monkeypox cases.
The first local case of monkeypox was confirmed on Aug. 5, meaning all four cases in Waterloo region were confirmed in the same month.
-
Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injuredOne man was seriously injured when a home in Surrey caught fire Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
Under fire for vulgar bathroom comment, Vancouver council candidate says it was a 'joke'A Vancouver council candidate is clarifying something he said in a YouTube video while giving advice on a landlord-tenant dispute.
-
1 injured in fire at Vegreville mechanic shopOne person was injured and businesses were without power for several hours after fire broke out at a Vegreville mechanic shop on Monday.
-
Injured football player waits hours for ambulance to arriveJennifer Lee-Parsons sat on the field, consoling her son Isiah after he injured his leg during the first game of his high school football season last Sunday.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fireA well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
-
Human rights museum chooses Vancouver to launch digital residential school initiativeThe Canadian Museum for Human Rights has chosen Vancouver to unveil the next step in an art project offering a hard look at the atrocities inflicted upon Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatusThe Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their annual baseball game.
-
Winnipeg retirement home hosts tea party to honour Queen Elizabeth IIAs people around the world watched while Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, a Winnipeg retirement home hosted a fitting farewell.
-
Two-million meals: Record collection for Food Bank of Waterloo RegionThe Food Bank of Waterloo Region collected a record-breaking two million meals to feed children in need during its fourth annual summer campaign.