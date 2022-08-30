Waterloo public school board commits $12 million to improve ventilation systems

As a new fall semester quickly approaches, school boards are looking to optimize air quality in schools through improved filtration and ventilation.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says an improved ventilation system is a key element of its multiple protective strategies being implemented to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The board has committed $12.2 million in ventilation funding for the 2022-2023 school year. This includes spending from ventilation programs, federal-provincial funding, provincial renewal funding and supplemental funding from other board sources.

A total of 26 projects are currently in progress and 23 schools will receive an investment.

During the past two school years, the school board spent $40 million on 86 ventilation projects amongst 60 schools. Some of these upgrades included deployment of standalone HEPA filter units, ventilation infrastructure and the distribution of other ventilation devices.

This year, the WRDSB aims to: