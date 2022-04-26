Waterloo Public Square getting long-awaited upgrades

Plans are now in motion for Waterloo Public Square to get some upgrades many have been waiting for since 2007.

The city installed infrastructure for a water feature at the popular Uptown Waterloo destination 15 years ago when it was being constructed, but because of budget limitations and LRT construction, it never happened.

At a meeting Monday, city council voted to move forward with construction of the water feature, a permanent shade structure, as well as movable features that can be rearranged for events.

The water feature and permanent shade structure will be installed in 2023, while the movable shade installations will come this year.