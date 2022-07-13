Waterloo rec complex reopens after gas leak repaired

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex has reopened after repairs to a natural gas line.

All scheduled evening programs are running, starting at 5 p.m., the City said in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the rec complex was closed after a leak was found in a natural gas line.

In a tweet, the City of Waterloo said: “a natural gas line was accidentally damaged by a contractor working on Father David Bauer Drive.”

