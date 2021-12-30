Waterloo Region adding more than 11K third dose appointments next week

The Region of Waterloo announced Thursday is was adding more than 11,000 third dose appointments at two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

One of them, the Bingemans Conference Centre in Kitchener, will open up around 11,000 slots.

A tweet from the region said the appointments have been added from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 and can be booked online.

An additional 500 spots have been added at the Pinebush Vaccine Clinic in Cambridge, starting Jan. 1.

Third doses will also be available at a pop-up clinic at 99 Regina St. South from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8.

As of Thursday, partners had administered more than 139,000 third doses in Waterloo Region.

