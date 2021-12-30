Waterloo Region adding more than 11K third dose appointments next week
The Region of Waterloo announced Thursday is was adding more than 11,000 third dose appointments at two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
One of them, the Bingemans Conference Centre in Kitchener, will open up around 11,000 slots.
A tweet from the region said the appointments have been added from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 and can be booked online.
An additional 500 spots have been added at the Pinebush Vaccine Clinic in Cambridge, starting Jan. 1.
Third doses will also be available at a pop-up clinic at 99 Regina St. South from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8.
As of Thursday, partners had administered more than 139,000 third doses in Waterloo Region.
��An additional 500 appointments have been added on January 1st at Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic. @watvaxtracker https://t.co/Pypw7C4oXW— Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) December 30, 2021
-
Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in New BrunswickA 27-year-old man, who was wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant, has been Taken into custody in New Brunswick. Colchester County District RCMP partnered with the New Brunswick RCMP to make the arrest.
-
Al Rashid Mosque to keep night shelter open longer, in 'dire need' of community supportA mosque that offers a warm place to sleep to Edmonton's most vulnerable will keep its doors open into January.
-
Ottawa police seeking missing 12-year-old girlOttawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday at 5 p.m.
-
Several employees of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries test positive for COVID-19Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has confirmed that between Dec. 24 and 29 it learned that a number of its employees at Liquor Marts and casinos have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Rebate cheque coming to MPI customers in February 2022Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced on Thursday that it is issuing its third rebate in less than two years.
-
Blizzard-like conditions possible in southern Alberta on SaturdayWhat a double-whammy. First, the return of extreme cold warnings (those’ll likely move along Friday for a fair half of the province), and now, winter storm warnings!?
-
Break-in causes estimated $28K in damage to Guelph businessesGuelph police are investigating a break-in that caused an estimated $28,000 in damage to two businesses in the city's west end.
-
Ottawa website helps people find COVID-19 rapid tests at pharmaciesMike DiDomizio says after having difficulties finding an appointment for a rapid antigen test himself, he wanted to help other people find testing locations immediately.
-
1 killed in Dec. 22 crash north of EdmontonOne person was killed and two others were injured in a highway crash days before Christmas.