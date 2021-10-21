Waterloo Region adds 10 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations jump

Waterloo Region confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,962.

The region's cumulative total only increased by nine on Thursday due to a data cleanup.

Of the confirmed cases, 19,560 are considered resolved and 98 are active.

Deaths remain unchanged in the region in the past day, still sitting at 302.

Hospitalizations in Waterloo Region increased by six in the last 24 hours, spiking up to nine. There are currently two people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

One COVID-19 outbreak was declared resolved in Thursday's update. Across Waterloo Region, there are now three active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Another 14 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases in Thursday's update.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,634 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,126 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Health partners across Waterloo Region have now administered 887,758 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1,049 jabs put into arms on Wednesday.

More than 86.6 per cent of the region's eligible population is fully vaccinated and 90.51 per cent have received at least one dose.

Among the region's entire population, 74.63 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.94 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 413 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported on Thursday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now sits at 406, down from 476 last Thursday.

The province has confirmed 596,280 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.