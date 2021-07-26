Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on Monday

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.

The 11 latest infections bring the region's total caseload since the pandemic began to 18,291, including 17,867 resolved cases, 123 active infections and 282 deaths.

Hospitalizations increased by three in the past 24 hours, now up to 16. Of those, 11 people are receiving treatment in area intensive care units – down from 13 reported on Sunday's updated.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 outbreaks across the region.

Another 3,047 vaccine doses were put into arms on Sunday, bringing the total number of doses administered in Waterloo Region to 740,000.

More than 81.4 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 65.14 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

No COVID-19 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases in Monday's update.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,083 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

257 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Monday's update.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 549,447, including 9,316 deaths and 538,702 recoveries.