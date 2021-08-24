Waterloo Region adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases in Monday's update as the province recorded more than 600 daily infections for the fourth straight day.

Waterloo Region has now confirmed 18,796 COVID-19 cases, including 18,367 resolved infections, 136 active cases and 288 deaths.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged in the past 24 hours, still sitting at 14. There are currently eight people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Across Waterloo Region there are currently six active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Another 1,003 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, bringing the total number of jabs put into arms to 811,439.

More than 84.9 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 77.4 have received at least one dose.

Among the entire population, 66.65 per cent of all Waterloo Region residents are fully vaccinated and 73.15 per cent have received at least one dose.

No new variant of concern cases were added in Monday's update. Waterloo Region has logged 4,953 variant cases since the pandemic began.

The variant breakdown is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,441 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

267 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed 639 new cases in Monday's report, the fourth straight day with new infections passing the 600 mark.

Of the 639 infections reported Monday, 515 are in people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 580, up from 472 last Monday.

With files from CTV Toronto.