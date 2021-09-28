Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region has now confirmed 19,620 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,151 resolved infections, 165 active cases and 298 deaths.

Another 2,393 COVID-19 tests were processed since Friday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 590,909. As of Tuesday, Waterloo Region's rolling seven-day positivity rate sits at 2.2 per cent and the reproductive rate of the virus is 0.9.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations dropped by one in the past day, down to eight. Intensive care unit admissions increased by three, now up to eight.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared resolved in Tuesday's update. There are now eight active outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Another eight variant of concern cases were identified on Tuesday, all of which were linked to the Delta variant.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6, 360 lab-confirmed variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,851 are the Delta variant

263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Health partners across Waterloo Region have now administered 859,787 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 1,362 jabs put into arms on Monday.

More than 83.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 88.91 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 71.95 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.56 per cent have received at least one dose.

Ontario-wide, 466 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 347 were among individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 119 were among fully vaccinated individuals.

The province has now confirmed 585,007 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.