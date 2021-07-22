Waterloo Region adds 18 COVID-19 cases Thursday as ICU admissions increase

Health officials in Waterloo Region are reporting 18 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday as intensive care unit admissions rise.

The latest cases – 17 are linked to Wednesday and one is from a previous reporting period – bring the region's total to 18,241, including 17,806 resolved cases and 281 deaths.

Active cases declined by five in the past 24 hours, now down to 144.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions rose in Thursday's report. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 21, up by two. Five more people are receiving treatment in area intensive care units, up to 17.

One more active COVID-19 outbreak was declared in Waterloo Region in the past day. There are now 12 active outbreaks across the region.

Another 13 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases in Thursday's update. Since the pandemic began, there have been 4,576 lab-confirmed variant cases logged in Waterloo Region.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,079 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

258 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

The region's vaccine rollout continues, with another 5,475 COVID-19 vaccine jabs into arms on Wednesday.

Health partners have now administered 720,842 doses since the vaccine rollout began.

More than 80.9 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 61.83 per cent of the eligible population in Waterloo Region is fully immunized.

Province-wide, health officials reported 185 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Thursday.

Ontario's daily COVID-19 case count has remained below 200 for two weeks straight.

The seven-day average for the number of cases reported is 155. Last Thursday, that number was 154.

With files from CTV Toronto.