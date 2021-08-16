Waterloo Region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; more than 800K vaccine doses now administered

Region of Waterloo public health logged 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as health partners across the region have now administered more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The latest cases bring the region's total to 18,676, including 18,247 resolved infections, 138 active cases and 286 deaths.

Among the 18 new cases, six were in youth 19 or younger.

Meanwhile, another 926 vaccine jabs were put into arms on Sunday, bringing the total number of doses administered in Waterloo Region to 800,161.

More than 84.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while 75.87 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

One COVID-19 outbreak was declared resolved in the past 24 hours. There are now four active outbreaks across the region.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions remain unchanged from Sunday's report, still 18 and 11 respectively.

In Monday's update, another 24 COVID-19 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases, most of which were linked to the Delta variant.

There have been 4,935 lab-confirmed variant cases tracked in the region.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,124 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,422 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

270 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Province-wide, more than 500 COVID-19 cases were logged for the fifth straight day.

The 526 new infections reported Monday bring Ontario's total case count to 542,797.

The province's rolling seven-day average now sits at 469, up significantly from 283 at this time last week.

With files from CTV Toronto.