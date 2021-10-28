Waterloo Region adds 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The latest infections bring the region's total to 20,057, including 19,646 resolved infections, 107 active cases and 303 deaths.

Of the cases reported Wednesday, three are among children nine or younger and four are among youth between the ages of 10 and 19.

One more COVID-19 outbreak was declared in Thursday's update. There are now five active outbreaks across the region.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged from Wednesday's report, still sitting at 11, and intensive care unit admissions rose by one, up to three.

Another two infections were identified as the Delta variant on Thursday.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,704 lab-confirmed variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,196 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, another 797 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region on Wednesday. Health partners have now administered 893,423 vaccine doses.

More than 87.3 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 90.86 per cent have received at least one dose.

Among the region's entire population, 75.25 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.24 per cent have received at least one dose.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 409 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths province-wide.

The province has now confirmed 598,840 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.