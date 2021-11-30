Waterloo Region adds 21 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Twenty cases were added in the past 24 hours, with the final case added to the previous day.

Tuesday's update brings the total number of cases in Waterloo Region to 20,914, including 20,374 recoveries and 307 deaths. There are currently 231 active cases in the region.

There are 11 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including five in the ICU.

There are 10 active outbreaks in the region.

The breakdown of the 7,194 variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,686 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Testing partners have performed 647,676 COVID-19 tests to date. The positivity rate is at 3.4 per cent, with a reproductive rate of 0.9.

A total of 927,826 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region so far. Of the eligible population over the age of five, 82.49 per cent have had one dose while 79,21 per cent has both doses.

As for the entire population, 78.12 per cent are partially vaccinated, while 75.02 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 687 more COVID-19 cases.

There were also three deaths added, bringing the province's death toll to 10,000.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ontario is 794.

To date, the province has reported 618,490 cases of COVID-19, including 601,550 recoveries.

With files from CTV Toronto