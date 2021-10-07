Waterloo Region adds 23 new COVID-19 cases

Waterloo Region recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The latest cases bring the region's total since the pandemic began to 19,785, including 19,347 resolved infections, 135 active cases and 300 deaths.

Of the new cases, 21 are linked to the past day and two are from previous reporting periods.

Six of the infections are among youth 10 to 19 and three are in children nine or younger.

Hospitalizations increased by one in Thursday's report, up to five. There are four people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

One COVID-19 outbreak was declared resolved in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active outbreaks down to five.

Another 21 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Thursday, most of which were linked to the Delta variant.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,482 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,974 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners in Waterloo Region have now administered 869,251 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 894 jabs put into arms on Wednesday.

More than 84.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.63 per cent have received at least one dose.

Among Waterloo Region's entire population, more than 73 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.18 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Ontario, 587 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 565, down from about 574 one week ago.

With files from CTV Toronto.