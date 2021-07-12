Waterloo Region adds 28 COVID-19 cases Monday; 1 in 2 adults now fully vaccinated

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after a weekend of record-breaking vaccination numbers.

The new cases bring the region's total case count to 18,031, including 17,459 resolved infections, 278 deaths and 288 active cases.

Although 28 cases were reported Monday, the cumulative caseload only rose by 27 due to a data cleanup.

Hospitalizations increased by four in the past 24 hours, up to 25. Of those, 17 are receiving treatments in area intensive care units.

There are 15 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Meanwhile, health partners in Waterloo Region administered more than 22,000 vaccine doses this weekend, bringing the total number of jabs in arms to 659,132.

More than 80.7 per cent of adults have now received at least one dose, while 53.59 per cent of residents 18 and older are fully immunized.

Only one more COVID-19 case was confirmed as a variant of concern in Monday's report, bringing the total number of variant cases to 4,202.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,108 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

13 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

62 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

704 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

315 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The last time the province reported fewer than 120 cases was Sept. 1, 2020.

Monday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 547,263, including deaths and recoveries.

With files from CTV Toronto.