Waterloo Region adds 31 new COVID-19 cases; active cases hit lowest level since March

Health officials in Waterloo Region added 31 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the number of active cases in the region dropped to levels not seen since late March.

The new batch of positive cases brings the region's total caseload to 15,961. Of those, 325 are active – the lowest number of active cases since March 31.

A total of 15,368 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved.

Hospitalizations in Waterloo Region also declined in the past day, down by four to 19. Thirteen of those people are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

No new deaths have been reported in the area since May 18, with 256 people having died of the disease.

The health unit's dashboard shows eight active outbreaks in the region.

Another 30 COVID-19 cases were confirmed as variants of concern, bringing the total number of variant of concern cases in Waterloo Region to 3,239. The majority are the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, with 2,861 cases.

Six cases have been confirmed as the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa, nine cases are confirmed as the B.1.617 variant originally identified in India and 27 are the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

Meanwhile, health partners in Waterloo Region administered another 3,386 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday, bringing the total number of jabs delivered to 317,496.

More than 61 per cent of adults in the region have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 4.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, health officials logged fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly three months.

The province added 916 new cases Monday, the lowest daily increase since Feb. 17.

Ontario's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,078, which is down from 1,775 last week.

The province also added 13 COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,757.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 531,459 including deaths and recoveries.

With files from CTV Toronto.