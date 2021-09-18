Waterloo Region adds 36 new COVID-19 cases; two new outbreaks

Waterloo Region reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the active case count continues to grow.

The latest data brings the region’s total case count to 19,403, including 18,873 resolved infections, 294 deaths and 233 active cases.

There are nine hospitalizations in Waterloo Region, three more than on Friday. Intensive care unit admissions remain unchanged, sitting at five in total.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were confirmed in the past 24 hours with two cases in each. There are now seven active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. One of the new outbreaks has been identified as a sports and fitness facility, the second is an industrial facility.

19 new infections were confirmed as variants of concern on Saturday, taking the total number of variant cases to 6,144. All 19 cases were identified as the Delta variant.

The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

- 3,128 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

- 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

- 2,616 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

- 262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not had a variant strain confirmed

Ontario’s COVID-19 case update

The province reported 821 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Saturday

Ontario’s total case count is 578,869, with 562,827 resolved and 9,647 deaths.