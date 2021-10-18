Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The latest infections bring the region's total caseload to 19,931, including 19,512 resolved cases, 115 active infections and 300 deaths.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is longer updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends, citing stablizing case rates.

Of the new cases, six are among children nine or younger, four are in youth 10 to 19 and eight are among people in their 20s.

Fourteen of the new cases are linked to Friday, 14 to Saturday, 12 to Sunday and one is from a previous reporting period.

Hospitalizations decreased by two over the weekend, down to seven. There are three people receiving treatment in are intensive care units.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared resolved in Monday's update, bringing the number of active outbreaks down to four.

Another 46 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Monday, nearly all of which were linked to the Delta variant.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,614 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,105 are the Delta variant

263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across Waterloo Region have now administered 885,067 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with more than 1,500 jabs put into arms over the weekend.

More than 86.2 per cent of the region's eligible population is now fully vaccinated and 90.28 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 74.30 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.75 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 373 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ontario on Monday. Of the new cases, 265 are in individuals who are either unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario's seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is now down to 416.

With files from CTV Toronto.