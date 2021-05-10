Waterloo Region adds 48 more COVID-19 cases; active cases drop to lowest point in a month

Active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dropped to their lowest point in a month Monday as officials reported 48 more cases of the disease.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 478 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 10 when there were 481.

Monday's update brings the total number of cases in the region to 14,855 to date, including 14,107 recoveries and 254 deaths.

The dashboard also shows a total of 2,400 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 2,102 are the B.1.1.7 variant, three are the B.1.351 variant and 17 are the P.1 variant.

There are 47 COVID-19-positive patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in hospital, including 35 in the ICU.

There are 15 active outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported 2,716 COVID-19 cases on Monday and the positivity rate rose to 9.1 per cent.

The province's rolling seven-day average for new cases now sits at 3,016, down from 3,577 last Monday.

Ontario has reported 495,019 cases to date, including 454,701 recoveries and 8,327 deaths.