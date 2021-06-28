Waterloo Region adds 59 new COVID-19 cases Monday; 30 per cent of adults now fully vaccinated

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 59 new COVID-19 infections Monday as the vaccine rollout continues to ramp up, with 30 per cent of adults in the community now fully immunized.

The 59 new cases brings the region's total caseload since the pandemic began to 17,483, including 16,735 resolved infections, 262 deaths and 466 active cases.

There are 52 people hospitalized in Waterloo Region with COVID-19, with 25 of those people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

No new active outbreaks were reported in the past 24 hours. There are still 18 active outbreaks across Waterloo Region, the majority in workplace or facility settings.

DELTA CASES CONTINUE TO GROW

Another eight cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as variants of concern, most of which were identified as the Delta variant. Some 3,777 cases have now been confirmed as variants of concern.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,076 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

11 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred as B.1.315

61 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

316 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previous called B.1.617

314 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

SECOND DOSE VACCINATIONS RAMP UP

Meanwhile, health partners across the region administered another 7,397 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday, bringing the total number of jabs in arms to 530,011.

More than 76.5 per cent of adults have received at least one dose, while more than 30 per cent of residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated. Just one week ago, fewer than 19 per cent of Waterloo Region adults were fully vaccinated.

ONTARIO SNAPSHOT

Province-wide, 210 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths were logged Monday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 278, down from 332 at this point last week.

Monday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 544,414, including deaths and recoveries.