Waterloo Region adds 63 COVID-19 cases; province announces stay-at-home order

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 63 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases rose to 12,333, including 11,680 resolved ones and 243 deaths.

The number of active cases rose again on Wednesday, now sitting at 397.

The region also reported 36 more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. A total of 620 cases in the region have screened for a variant, including 38 identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K.

There are 19 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including five in the ICU.

There are 15 active outbreaks in the region.

The province announced a month-long stay-at-home order on Wednesday afternoon, meaning all non-essential retail stores would need to close for in-person shopping and people should only leave their homes for essential purposes.

Ontario reported more than 3,200 new cases for the first time since January. There were 3,215 cases added to the provincial total on Wednesday.

That brings the number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to 370,817, including 335,983 recoveries and 7,475 deaths.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ontario continues to rise, now at 2,987. Last week, it was 2,316.