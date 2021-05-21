Waterloo Region adds 65 more COVID-19 cases Thursday as province prepares to announce reopening plan

Region of Waterloo public health officials logged 65 more positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 491.

The new cases brings the region's total confirmed positive cases to 15,476. Of those, 14,716 are considered resolved.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. Across the region, 255 people have died of the disease.

The health unit's dashboard shows three fewer people are now being treated in area hospitals, down to 38. There are 32 people receiving treatment in intensive care units.

There are currently 13 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Thirty more cases have screened positive for a more contagious variant of concern of COVID-19. Officials have identified 2,865 variant of concern cases, with 2,530 confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, three identified as the B.1.351 variant and 18 confirmed cases of the P.1 variant.

Across Ontario, COVID-19 cases shot back up above 2,000 Thursday.

The province logged 2,400 positive cases, a significant jump from the less than 1,600 reported yesterday.

Another 27 people in Ontario have died of the disease. A total of 8,552 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The spike in cases come as COVID-19 comes as the province is set to unveil its lockdown reopening plan.