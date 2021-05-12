Waterloo Region adds 91 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dip slightly

Another 91 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Waterloo Region Wednesday, more than double the number reported yesterday.

The latest cases bring the total number of positive cases detected by Region of Waterloo Public Health to 14,989. Of those, 14,242 cases are considered resolved.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. A total of 254 people in the Region of Waterloo have died from the disease.

There are 445 active cases in the region.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly, down to 44, with 31 in the intensive care unit.

Thirteen more cases screened positive for a more contagious variant of concern, bringing the total to 2,445.

Three of those have screened positive for the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa, 17 are the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, and 2,148 are the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

The health unit's dashboard shows 17 active outbreaks.

Health officials across the region have completed 476,511 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, Ontario logged 2,320 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.

The number of people in the province's ICUs dropped below 800 for the first time since March 21, with 776 patients currently receiving treatment.

The province's test positive rate sits at 6.4 per cent.

To date, 499,412 people in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19, with 461,076 cases considered resolved.

Thirty-two more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total in the province to 8,374.