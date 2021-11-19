Waterloo Region aiming to give first dose to 48K children before the holiday season

A new phase of Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out is about to begin, with young children between five to 11 years old now the top priority.

“My hope is that they will all have the opportunity to have been vaccinated with the first dose before the holiday season,” said vaccine task force lead Vickie Murray during a COVID-19 update Friday.

Murray noted there are 48,000 children in Waterloo Region eligible now that Health Canada has approved Pfizer vaccines for the five to 11 age group.

“I would suggest it’s going to take two to three weeks to run all of those children through are clinics, through our primary care offices, through our pharmacies.”

But regional officials are asking parents to be patient because the children cannot get vaccinated right away, and appointment bookings are not available yet.

Murray noted they are still waiting for provincial directives and timelines for delivery of the child-sized doses.

Officials said Waterloo Region is ready to administer first doses to the children as early as next week and will notify the community in the coming days when doses have arrived and appointments are available.

Waterloo Region parents like Crystal Roberts are eager to get their children in the virtual cue.

“Most of us have been double vaxxed at this point,” said Roberts. “And it means even spending time with their grandparents and extended family that they’ll be protected too.”

HOW TO PREPARE CHILDREN

Regional officials are asking parents to prepare their children ahead of an appointment to help them manage any anxiety.

“Use appropriate language,” said Rosalie Shorney, a public health nurse who spoke during the region’s COVID-19 weekly update. “Tell them they are getting a medicine called a vaccine.”

Shorney suggested avoiding terms like sting, hurt, or jab.

She also recommended parents coming up with a CARD system.

“It was developed to help children during medical procedures,” explain Shorney. “It’s an acronym to remember certain things during the appointment.”

“Playing your CARD would engage your children and give them a voice when they are feeling anxious or afraid,” said Shorney.

Shorney pointed out it’s important to create the CARD with the child and to come up with a specific list for each letter:

C - come up with comforting phrases or bring items that help provide comfort

A - create a list of questions for parents to ‘ask’ during and after the appointment

R - think of ways the child can relax like positive self-talk or breathing techniques

D - limit the time on what makes our child anxious (e.g. Talking to them about sports or dance, or bringing colouring books)

Shorney said it’s also a good idea to plan for after the appointment with children like taking them to their favourite treat store.

Meanwhile, the Roberts children offered up their own advice.

“It would make the world a better place so that we don’t have to be sick,” said Calla Roberts.

“I’ve got a needle before and it doesn’t hurt at all. I didn’t even feel it when I got it,” said Noah Roberts.